SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 909 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at about $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 27.6% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 47.5% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

