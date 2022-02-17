SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $106.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total value of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,555 shares of company stock valued at $370,429. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,048,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,996,000 after purchasing an additional 73,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,910,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $247,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.