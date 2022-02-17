Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SNPS stock opened at $306.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 96,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total transaction of $34,616,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

