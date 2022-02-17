T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 10,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,185. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.