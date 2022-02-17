T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Update

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the January 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Shares of TTOO stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 10,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,185. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.
