Tabor Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.5% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 388,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after acquiring an additional 115,951 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 34.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.64. 78,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,037. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.07 and a 200 day moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.