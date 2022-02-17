Tabor Asset Management LP Takes $3.49 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 2.1% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.94.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CZR traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.13. 31,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

