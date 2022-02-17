Tapestry, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,676 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 718,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,180,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tapestry by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

