Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Target worth $62,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 76.5% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 10.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 97.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after acquiring an additional 238,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,886. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. UBS Group lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.42.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

