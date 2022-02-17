Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Receives $3.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

TGB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.95. 10,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $555.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.26. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

