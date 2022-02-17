Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 153.75 ($2.08). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 152.15 ($2.06), with a volume of 5,697,083 shares changing hands.

TW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.84) to GBX 220 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.64) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 200.78 ($2.72).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.38. The company has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,709.07).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.