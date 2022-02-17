TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $41.89 and a 1 year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its position in TC Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 338,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 874,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

