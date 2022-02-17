TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB downgraded TC Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$66.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a PE ratio of 35.18. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$53.20 and a 52-week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.95%.

In other news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$120,394.44. Insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock worth $576,674 in the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

