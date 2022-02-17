TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRG.UN. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

MRG.UN stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.84. The company has a market cap of C$740.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.65 and a twelve month high of C$19.50.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.