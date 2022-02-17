TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Gap Down to $15.80

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.80, but opened at $15.19. TDCX shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TDCX in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

