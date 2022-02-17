Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,430,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter valued at about $3,862,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000.

NASDAQ:TETC opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

