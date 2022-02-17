Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Short Interest Update

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TGEN opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

