Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.