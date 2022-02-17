Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

