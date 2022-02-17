Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $20.94 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
