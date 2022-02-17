Tekne Capital Management LLC Has $72.90 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tekne Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,756 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 12.5% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Square worth $72,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock worth $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.19.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,493,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.92. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.