Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 121 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from SEK 151 to SEK 121 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.
ERIC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 3,636,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.39.
About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
