Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Cut to SEK 121 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price objective trimmed by Societe Generale from SEK 151 to SEK 121 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ERIC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a SEK 125 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

ERIC traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.31. 3,636,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,681,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter valued at $505,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

