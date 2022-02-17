Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New $294,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,810,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,293,000 after acquiring an additional 228,994 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,471,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 1,091,894 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after buying an additional 547,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 931,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,105.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 427,266 shares during the period.

EUFN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.83. 65,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,489,951. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.56. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $21.94.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

