Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 83,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 102,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,901,881. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

