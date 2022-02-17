Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Purchases 292 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,904,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

