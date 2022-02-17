Telos (TLOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $318.21 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00002672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market capitalization of $318.21 million and $7.02 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

