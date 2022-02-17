Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.