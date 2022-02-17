Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.78. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

