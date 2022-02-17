Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.050 EPS.

Shares of THC stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,778. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.67.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.14.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $859,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $4,126,093. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

