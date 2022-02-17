Tensile Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Tensile Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up approximately 0.6% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 21.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,685,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,514,000 after acquiring an additional 299,213 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 38,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,620. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $67.02. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.