Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a market cap of $198.88 million and $3.75 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,884.24 or 0.04367955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00038347 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00106423 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

