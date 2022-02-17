Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

