Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.71) to GBX 220 ($2.98) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

THS opened at GBX 142.65 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Tharisa has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 156 ($2.11). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £387.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

