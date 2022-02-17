The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stake Raised by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.41. 12,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,378. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $102.55 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.