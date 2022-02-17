The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 757.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,712 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $127.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

