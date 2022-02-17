The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Lawrence W. Kellner Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BA opened at $218.93 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $5,968,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

