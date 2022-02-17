The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 14,383 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $218.93 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average of $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

