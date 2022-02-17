The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.65. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $60.36 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 587,821 shares of company stock worth $52,531,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miura Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,804,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,091,000 after acquiring an additional 33,182 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,637,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,794,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

