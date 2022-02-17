The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,403. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 332.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $33.42 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.52 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

