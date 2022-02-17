The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.82

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as low as $41.38. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 9,554 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
