The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.82

Shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.82 and traded as low as $41.38. The Cushing Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 9,554 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SZC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 784.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 46,274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 32.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter.

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

