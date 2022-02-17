The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $359.24.

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.65. 983,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,339. The company has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total transaction of $469,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

