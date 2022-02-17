The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Major Shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr Sells 1,000,000 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HSY opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.80. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $207.82.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hershey by 110.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,676 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,051,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hershey by 17,356.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.