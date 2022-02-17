The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) by 198.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honest were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,671,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,598,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honest from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.85.

In other Honest news, Director Jeremy Liew sold 529,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $4,381,014.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

HNST opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

