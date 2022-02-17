The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WIRE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,380,000 after buying an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after buying an additional 27,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIRE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

