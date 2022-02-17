The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Innospec by 100.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Innospec by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after buying an additional 105,526 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Innospec during the second quarter worth approximately $7,641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 72.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 80,438 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $99.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.15. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.