The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 591,914 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,679,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $10,299,681.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and have sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.70.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.