The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.01 Million Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,594,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,249,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,739,000 after acquiring an additional 86,589 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,926 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CTRE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.09.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

