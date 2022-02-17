The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1 Million Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $255,471,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after purchasing an additional 199,065 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.