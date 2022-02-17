The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,471,000 after buying an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,623,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 55.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 558,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after buying an additional 199,065 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,821,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,178,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

ESE opened at $71.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $115.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.