The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $563.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.30. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.99. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.14 and a fifty-two week high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

