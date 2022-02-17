The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,286 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Encore Wire worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 97,608 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 37.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $105.63 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $3.74. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $687.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

