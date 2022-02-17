The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 236,522 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,522 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Repay were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repay alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Repay stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 0.75. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.