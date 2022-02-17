The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.37.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

